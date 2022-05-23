Senior Connect
Cougars, Wolfpack reach Final Fours in baseball playoffs

By Jon Evans
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The South Brunswick Cougars and the Whiteville Wolfpack have both advanced to the Final Four of their baseball playoff brackets, and both teams have best-of-three series this week for the chance to play in the state championship series.

The Wolfpack, who are seeded 4th in the 2A bracket, are looking to continue the program’s history of playing in the state finals. Whiteville won the 2018 state championship in 2A, following 1A championships in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017. Coach Brett Hardwood’s team will host North Lenoir in the first game at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, May 24th. According to a post on the program’s Twitter feed, Game 2 will be played at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at North Lenoir High School in LaGrange. A third game, if necessary, will be back at Whiteville’s Legion Stadium at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

South Brunswick is seeded second in the 3A bracket, and this year’s Cougar team is looking for the program’s first championship since the unbeaten 29-0 team won the 2A title in 1988. The program’s Facebook page lists game one of the Eastern Final series at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at South Brunswick High School. The two teams will play the second game Thursday, at the same scheduled time, at South Central High School in Winterville. Game 3, if necessary, will be at South Brunswick HS at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The winners of these best-of-three series will advance to the state championship series next week. Dates and times will be announced.

