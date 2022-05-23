Senior Connect
City of Wilmington names new Director of Planning and Development

Linda Painter will soon begin her role as the Director of Planning and Development for the city.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Linda Painter will begin her role as the Wilmington Director of Planning and Development on July 5.

She will lead 24 city staff members to oversee urban planning, zoning administration, historic preservation and other city development tasks. Painter highlighted her excitement to take the position and her opportunity to advance equitable opportunities for the community.

“While there are several major projects on the horizon that will have tremendous positive impact on the city, I’m also motivated to get started on the smaller, neighborhood scale projects that will make the city more connected and convenient and improve the day-to-day lives of residents,” Painter said in a city release.

Painter previously worked as the Director of Planning and Development for Mansfield, a small town home to the University of Connecticut.

