Three new murals unveiled honoring the late Earl Jackson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local pool in Wilmington will have some new scenery for swimmers this summer.

The Earl Jackson Pool on the northside of Wilmington unveiled 3 new murals honoring the man it’s named after, bringing dozens of neighbors and community leaders out for a dedication ceremony.

“The whole purpose was when I came here, there was a name Earl Jackson,” said Jackson’s daughter-in-law Jeannett Age. “There was nothing tied to him. Nothing to show who Earl Jackson is and what he did for this community. So, that’s what started the ball rolling. And now we’ll have a picture by the name.”

Jackson was a vital man to the community. He was a coach to many young athletes, including Michael Jordan, and extremely involved in his church.

He mentored youth and encouraged them to get involved in their communities and to take part in local sports teams.

“Earl and Mr. Bass would get in their cars and go around and pick up the youth and bring them into the club so that they could get them off the street,” Age said. “Give them hope.”

Jackson’s family members partnered with professors at UNCW and local artists to make these murals happen, and they’ve been in the works for about a year now.

“He was the guy who would take you to the doctor, when you know, if you didn’t have a car,” said Artist and Professor at UNCW Dr. Janna Siegel Robertson. “He took care of every child here including Michael Jordan. So there’s a lot of great stories.”

All three murals are there to stay, and the family encourages you to take a minute and remember Jackson’s impact on the community when you stop by.

