Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Silver alert issued for New Hanover County man with dementia

Blake Krause, who turns 69 on Sunday, was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington and is...
Blake Krause, who turns 69 on Sunday, was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington and is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.(NCDPS)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing New Hanover County man.

Blake Krause, who turns 69 on Sunday, was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington and is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says he could be headed to Charlotte.

Krause is six feet tall and approximately 180 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he may be wearing a striped button-down shirt with a black shirt underneath and dark colored pants.

Krause’s vehicle is a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with the North Carolina plate number XVC4376.

If you see him, call Detective Springer at 910-798-4162.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Scott Fleming
Sunset Beach PD arrests car break-in suspect
Lil Bit, missing for days, ended up at a famous authors house, miles away from home
Missing one-eyed cat found miles away at famous author’s home
Saniya Rivers named top HS basketball player in NC
‘I’m speechless:’ Saniya Rivers announces transfer over to NC State

Latest News

Eight local fallen heroes were honored at Saturday's ceremony.
Eight fallen heroes honored in the 2nd Annual Veterans Memorial Reef Commemoration
A student brought a gun to Ranson Middle School on May 19.
‘There shouldn’t be guns in schools:’ NC Safer Schools Task Force discusses gun violence education, prevention
The Brunswick County seal.
New raw waterline ribbon cutting for southeastern North Carolina
Mojotone.
CFCC’s manufacturing program to address need for skilled laborers for local manufacturing companies