Silver alert issued for New Hanover County man with dementia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing New Hanover County man.

Blake Krause, who turns 69 on Sunday, was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington and is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says he could be headed to Charlotte.

Krause is six feet tall and approximately 180 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he may be wearing a striped button-down shirt with a black shirt underneath and dark colored pants.

Krause’s vehicle is a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with the North Carolina plate number XVC4376.

If you see him, call Detective Springer at 910-798-4162.

