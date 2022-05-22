First Alert Forecast: cooling off, rain chances into week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! After a stretch of very hot and mainly dry weather, southeastern North Carolina is about to see a transition to slightly cooler, more humid, and wetter weather. Beginning Sunday highs will fall back into the 80s for most of the area as clouds increase and isolated showers and storms return to the forecast.

Look for a transition to a slightly cooler, more humid, and wetter weather pattern as we head into the new week. Hopefully most lawns and gardens will get a much needed drink soon. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/ExElE4IIc3 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) May 21, 2022

Even better rain chances arrive early next week. Scattered showers and storms should bring beneficial rain to most lawns and gardens. The forecast is trending drier as we move towards Memorial Day weekend, which is great for your beach and pool plans.

Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast:

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to Memorial Day weekend with your WECT Weather App.

