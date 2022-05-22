Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cooling off, rain chances into week

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, May 21, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! After a stretch of very hot and mainly dry weather, southeastern North Carolina is about to see a transition to slightly cooler, more humid, and wetter weather. Beginning Sunday highs will fall back into the 80s for most of the area as clouds increase and isolated showers and storms return to the forecast.

Even better rain chances arrive early next week. Scattered showers and storms should bring beneficial rain to most lawns and gardens. The forecast is trending drier as we move towards Memorial Day weekend, which is great for your beach and pool plans.

Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to Memorial Day weekend with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Scott Fleming
Sunset Beach PD arrests car break-in suspect
Lil Bit, missing for days, ended up at a famous authors house, miles away from home
Missing one-eyed cat found miles away at famous author’s home
Saniya Rivers named top HS basketball player in NC
‘I’m speechless:’ Saniya Rivers announces transfer over to NC State

Latest News

A risk of isolated strong to severe storms on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: cooler and more unsettled days ahead
A risk of isolated strong to severe storms on Sunday
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. night May 21, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening May 20, 2022
First Alert Forecast: heat wave slowly relaxing...
Great weekend weather grades with summer-like weather continuing
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening May 20, 2022