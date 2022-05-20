Wilminton man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man thought he was dreaming when a $20 scratch-off ticket revealed he had won $2 million; John Robbins said he had to get a coworker to check it was real.

“He looked at it and said, ‘Man you got it. This is the big one,’” Robbins said. “I had to try to keep my composure. I didn’t want to alarm too many people.”

The 54-year-old bought his lucky Ultimate 7′s scratch-off from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North College Road in Wilmington.

Robbins claimed his prize at the headquarters in Raleigh and chose to take the lump-sum of $1.2 million. After taxes, he took home, $852,126.

He said he wants to use some of the money to give back to the community but also wants to help a struggling entrepreneur. Robbins said he carried two jobs for years and had numerous business ideas but didn’t have the money to follow through, so would like to pass it forward.

