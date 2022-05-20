Sunset Beach PD arrests car break-in suspect

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sunset Beach Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday in connection with multiple reports of tires being slashed and vehicle break-ins throughout Sunset Beach, both on and off the island.

Scott Kyger Fleming was arrested May 19 and is charged with Obtaining Property by False Pretense and Resisting Public Officer.

According to a social media post by Sunset Beach PD, some of the stolen property was recovered and other charges may arise pending further investigation.

Fleming is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

