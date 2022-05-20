Stop sign changes coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several stop sign changes will be implemented over the next week, Carolina Beach town officials announced Friday.

On May 10, town council members approved the following adjustments:

Remove the stops signs on 4th Street at the Spartanburg Ave. intersection. Add an all way stop (3-way stop) on 4th Street and Greenville Ave. Remove the stop signs on Greenville Ave. at the 5th Street intersection. Remove the stop sign on Clarendon at the 6th Street intersection. Eliminate Spartanburg Ave. as a truck route. “No through trucks” signs will be placed on both ends of Spartanburg Ave.

Officials say about two years of planning went into the decision to make the changes.

“Back in 2020, the Carolina Beach Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee presented recommendations for several modifications to help improve vehicular, bike, and pedestrian movement throughout town,” a news release states. “The proposal was then forwarded to and approved by the Town’s Technical Review Committee (TRC). In April this year, Town staff and members of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) met and walked the sites to finalize recommendations.”

