Seahawks blanked 9-0 by Clemson in NCAA softball regional opener

The Clemson Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, and went on to a 9-0 win over UNCW in Friday's opening round game of the NCAA softball tournament regional.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WECT) - The UNCW softball team did not get off to the start they wanted Friday in their NCAA Tournament Regional opener against #10 Clemson. The Tigers put six runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 9-0 win to advance to the winners’ bracket game on Saturday.

The Seahawks fell to 32-14 following the team’s first NCAA tournament contest. UNCW will play an elimination game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against the loser of the Auburn-Louisiana first round game scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Clemson pitcher Millie Thompson improved to 14-3 on the season, holding the Seahawks without a hit in the game shortened to four-and-a-half innings.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead against UNCW freshman pitcher Emily Winstead. Cammie Pereria scored on a double by McKenzie Clark for a 1-0 advantage. After Winstead struck out the next two hitters, Aby Vieira singled to make it 2-0. Alia Logoleo followed with a two-run homerun to make it 4-0.

