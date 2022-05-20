Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

The Pointe 14 Theater hosts Film Festival for autistic students

(WCAV)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Film Festival for autistic students was held Friday morning at the Point 14 movie theater in Wilmington.

The theme of the festival was Parodies and Reboots and included six films.

The films had catchy titles like “Rickster the Trickster & Frankster the Prankster”, “Epic Maro Brethren”, a play on Mario Brothers, and “School Alone”, a parody of “Home Alone”.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
A photo posted following the incident by the Sunset Beach Fire Department.
Woman airlifted after golf cart accident in Sunset Beach
Remains of the Budget Inn in Chadbourn after an explosion and fire.
‘It sounded like a bomb going off’: Officers and neighbors describe moments after explosion at Chadbourn motel
The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams (SWAT and Crisis Negotiation) was able to successfully...
Law enforcement responds to report of burglary in Wilmington
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

Filming of the Starz crime drama ‘Hightown' to include a drive-by shooting
ALERT: Upcoming “Hightown” film scene to include drive-by shooting
Nina de Gramont, UNCW professor and author of the New York Times bestselling novel 'The...
Nina de Gramont: UNCW professor lands on NYT Best Seller List with Agatha Christie novel (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
The Superb Beach Soccer Festival is being held at Carolina Beach this weekend
Kick off your weekend with the Superb Beach Soccer Festival at Carolina Beach!
Amazon TV series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ release date announced
Locally-filmed TV series to premiere in June