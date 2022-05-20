The Pointe 14 Theater hosts Film Festival for autistic students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Film Festival for autistic students was held Friday morning at the Point 14 movie theater in Wilmington.

The theme of the festival was Parodies and Reboots and included six films.

The films had catchy titles like “Rickster the Trickster & Frankster the Prankster”, “Epic Maro Brethren”, a play on Mario Brothers, and “School Alone”, a parody of “Home Alone”.

