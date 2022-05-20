Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Coleman from Monty’s Home

Today's Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old timid dog named Coleman.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michele from Monty’s Home brought a lab-hound mix named Coleman to visit the studio for Pet of the Week on May 20.

Coleman is just one of a group of dogs called Canine Campers, hence his special bandana. He has been trained with the help of Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program. Inmates go through a 7-week training program to learn how to train dogs for adoption.

You can call 732-693-8462 for more information on Coleman and how to adopt him or go to the Monty’s Home website and fill out an application. You can also visit the Monty’s Home thrift shop on Sunday, June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
Remains of the Budget Inn in Chadbourn after an explosion and fire.
‘It sounded like a bomb going off’: Officers and neighbors describe moments after explosion at Chadbourn motel
A photo posted following the incident by the Sunset Beach Fire Department.
Woman airlifted after golf cart accident in Sunset Beach
The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams (SWAT and Crisis Negotiation) was able to successfully...
Law enforcement responds to report of burglary in Wilmington
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

The event will be hosted at the Columbus County Fair Ground on 886 Prison Camp Road (File photo)
Columbus County Animal Protective Services to host Family Fur Day
Nearly 13,000 people have joined a group on Facebook to help reunite people with their furry...
Members of the community help reunite people and pets through Facebook group
Pet of the Week: "Earth" from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Pet of the Week: “Earth” from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Pet of the week: New Hanover County Shelter
Pet of the week: New Hanover County Shelter