Pet of the Week: Coleman from Monty’s Home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michele from Monty’s Home brought a lab-hound mix named Coleman to visit the studio for Pet of the Week on May 20.

Coleman is just one of a group of dogs called Canine Campers, hence his special bandana. He has been trained with the help of Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program. Inmates go through a 7-week training program to learn how to train dogs for adoption.

You can call 732-693-8462 for more information on Coleman and how to adopt him or go to the Monty’s Home website and fill out an application. You can also visit the Monty’s Home thrift shop on Sunday, June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

