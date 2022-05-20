Senior Connect
New raw waterline ribbon cutting in Brunswick County

By Anna Austin Boyers and WECT Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders have broken ground on a new water line in Brunswick County to double the amount of water coming in as part of the supply.

The 54-inch parallel raw water main is a main supplier of raw water across the community and will continue to support the rate of growth in southeastern North Carolina.

The project was paid for by a cost-sharing agreement among the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority, Brunswick County, and CFPUA.

