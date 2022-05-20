Magnolia man charged with making and selling cocaine
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Earl Dixon Jr. and charged him with manufacturing and selling cocaine on Wednesday, May 18.
According to the PCSO, Dixon was arrested in the parking lot of the Burgaw Food Lion following a drug investigation.
“Dixon is charged with numerous controlled substance violations and is currently being held in the Pender County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond,” said a PCSO representative. His charges listed on the sheriff’s office database include:
- Charge: 90-95 - POSSESS COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - POSSESS COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - POSS W/INTENT M S/D COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - POSS W/INTENT M S/D COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - MANUFACTURE COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - MANUFACTURE COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - SELL COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - SELL COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - DELIVER COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - DELIVER COCAINE
- Charge: 90-95 - POSS W/INTENT/M/S/D MARIJUANA
- Charge: 90-95 - POSSESS MARIJUANA 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
- Charge: 90-95 - MANUFACTURE MARIJUANA
- Charge: 90-113 - POSS MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA
- Charge: 90-113 - POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(NOT MARIJUANA)
- Charge: 90-95 - SELL SCHEDULE VI CS;
- Charge: 90-95 - DELIVER SCHEDULE IV CS;
- Charge: 90-108 - MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS MISD
- Charge: 90-108 - MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS MISD
- Charge: 90-108 - MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS MISD
- Charge: 90-113 - POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(NOT MARIJUANA)
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.