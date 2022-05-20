Magnolia man charged with making and selling cocaine

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Earl Dixon Jr. and charged him with manufacturing and selling cocaine on Wednesday, May 18.

According to the PCSO, Dixon was arrested in the parking lot of the Burgaw Food Lion following a drug investigation.

“Dixon is charged with numerous controlled substance violations and is currently being held in the Pender County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond,” said a PCSO representative. His charges listed on the sheriff’s office database include:

Charge: 90-95 - POSSESS COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - POSSESS COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - POSS W/INTENT M S/D COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - POSS W/INTENT M S/D COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - MANUFACTURE COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - MANUFACTURE COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - SELL COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - SELL COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - DELIVER COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - DELIVER COCAINE

Charge: 90-95 - POSS W/INTENT/M/S/D MARIJUANA

Charge: 90-95 - POSSESS MARIJUANA 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ

Charge: 90-95 - MANUFACTURE MARIJUANA

Charge: 90-113 - POSS MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA

Charge: 90-113 - POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(NOT MARIJUANA)

Charge: 90-95 - SELL SCHEDULE VI CS;

Charge: 90-95 - DELIVER SCHEDULE IV CS;

Charge: 90-108 - MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS MISD

Charge: 90-108 - MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS MISD

Charge: 90-108 - MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS MISD

Charge: 90-113 - POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(NOT MARIJUANA)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.