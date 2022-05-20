Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme celebrating 2022 graduates with free dozen doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen
Krispy Kreme Graduate Dozen(Krispy Kreme)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s high school and college seniors with a free dozen doughnuts May 25.

The company said on Wednesday, May 25, any senior who wears Class of 2022 gear can get a “Senior Day Dozen” free at any participating shops while supplies last. This includes Class of 2022 shirts and jackets to your graduation cap and gown.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19. We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments! We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of ’22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen.”

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme’s free Senior Day Dozen features eight Original Glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts.

The company mentioned friends and family can also purchase a limited-edition specialty Graduate Dozen for celebrations on May 23-24 and May 26-29.

Find participating shops here.

MORE NEWS: Byrnes HS students celebrate first “normal” graduation in 2 years

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
A photo posted following the incident by the Sunset Beach Fire Department.
Woman airlifted after golf cart accident in Sunset Beach
Remains of the Budget Inn in Chadbourn after an explosion and fire.
‘It sounded like a bomb going off’: Officers and neighbors describe moments after explosion at Chadbourn motel
The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams (SWAT and Crisis Negotiation) was able to successfully...
Law enforcement responds to report of burglary in Wilmington
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilminton man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Plans move forward for food co-op in Northside neighborhood
Northside Food Co-Op appoints new leader
The Pointe 14 Theater hosts Film Festival for autistic students
The FDA recently approved a third COVID-19 shot for children ages 5-11.
COVID-19 booster shots available for children ages 5-11
State’s unemployment rate continues to drop