Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Jack Carr is giving fans two new ways to enjoy James Reece’s adventures

Bestselling author has new book and upcoming Prime Video series
New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr talks with WECT's Jon Evans about his new book, 'In...
New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr talks with WECT's Jon Evans about his new book, 'In the Blood', and the upcoming television series based on his debut novel 'The Terminal List', which drops July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fans of New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr have two new opportunities to enjoy the adventures of James Reece. Carr’s fifth thriller novel featuring the former Navy Seal sniper, In the Blood, is now available. Coming soon to Amazon Prime Video is The Terminal List, a television series based on Carr’s debut novel, with Chris Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy fame starring in the role of James Reece.

“So there’s a couple loose ends that were left in the last few novels,” Carr says about the story for In the Blood, where Reece embarks on a hunt for another sniper. “I always want to finish each chapter in a way that makes the reader want to turn the page and keep them up all night. Then, when I get to the end of the book, I want to have enough resolution where the reader feels like they put in this time, they’ve trusted me with that time, they’ve had an amazing story, maybe they’ve learned something along the way, the characters evolved a little bit as well, and then they get to the end, there’s just that little bit that lets them want to get that next book when it’s coming out and look forward to the next year. So, that’s happened in the last couple of novels, and it was time for some resolution. So, I call this one a ‘sniper-centric novel of violent resolution’.

The Terminal List, Carr’s first novel that published in 2018, comes to life on-screen July 1, 2022, dropping as an eight-part series with Pratt, Carr and director Antoine Fuqua as executive producers.

“I’ve been involved with every aspect of this thing, which is good and bad,” he says. “Good in that I’ve had my hands in it and been involved with this whole thing because it’s my creation. But bad in that I can’t say ‘Oh, Hollywood ruined it’, if no one likes it. Usually they like to get rid of the author right away. But they brought me in, Chris and Antoine wanted me involved. So, it’s been an incredible process, and I just could not be more thrilled with how it’s turned out.”

While there will be changes from Carr’s original novel in the television adaptation, to tell the story in a more visual medium, the author said he wanted the series to be as authentic as possible to his experiences as a Navy Seal sniper and military commander.

“We made it as real as we possibly could,” Carr said before listing many of the experts involved in the technical side of the production. “We had (Navy) Seals on set every day, Army Ranger Max Adams, a producer/second-unit director/writer, was there every day as well. My friend Ray Mendoza of War Office Productions, he was there working with the actors on weapons manipulations, tactics and camera angles as well for those tactics to show them in a way that makes sense so people in law enforcement and military circles don’t just hit that pause button and throw up their hands and say ‘Ugh this is crazy! Why does that Glock have a click when there’s no safety on the thing!’ That sort of thing. So we were very careful about all of that because authenticity so important to the books, so important to the fans of the books, and that needed to transfer over.”

Carr is already busy working on the sixth book in the James Reece series. If he follows his past timeline, it should arrive in Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
A photo posted following the incident by the Sunset Beach Fire Department.
Woman airlifted after golf cart accident in Sunset Beach
Remains of the Budget Inn in Chadbourn after an explosion and fire.
‘It sounded like a bomb going off’: Officers and neighbors describe moments after explosion at Chadbourn motel
The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams (SWAT and Crisis Negotiation) was able to successfully...
Law enforcement responds to report of burglary in Wilmington
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

Lil Bit, missing for days, ended up at a famous authors house, miles away from home
Missing one-eyed cat found miles away at famous author’s home
Lottery winner John Robbins
Wilmington man’s dream comes true with $2 million lottery win
Plans move forward for food co-op in Northside neighborhood
Northside Food Co-Op appoints new leader
The Pointe 14 Theater hosts Film Festival for autistic students