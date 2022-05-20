Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame to finally induct 2020 class this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame will officially welcome the class of 2020 this weekend after the induction had been postponed due to the pandemic.

The four members of this class are Donnie Bowers, Phyllis Mason, Chucky Brown, and Joe Robinson.

Bowers is a golf official who has spent time working with professional and college players is the USGA and NCAA.

“You get involved in what you’re doing, you never think about this,” Bowers said. “When I got called a couple of years ago, you know, “Why me?” but, I don’t know what kind of impact that I have to the area but it’s pretty special to me.”

Mason has participated in over 200 triathlons, with one of her first starting in Wrightsville Beach.

“Wilmington is home to the oldest triathlon on the east coast and the community gets so involved and it’s just a great area to train and race and I’m very proud of Wilmington.” Mason said.

Brown played 13 seasons in the NBA after a tour of the Carolinas, playing at North Brunswick high school and NC State.

Robinson is a former UNC football player who later coached at his alma mater.

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday.

