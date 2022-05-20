First Alert Forecast: heat wave slowly relaxing...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heat was the focus of two First Alert Action Days Thursday and Friday and we hope you weathered them well! Wilmington, specifically, edged into the 90s for the first time in 2022 on Thursday and netted a new daily record high of a sizzling 95 on Friday. Keep heat precautions top-of-mind in the summer season ahead!

Your First Alert Forecast opens with a hot-but-not-quite-as-hot Saturday under partly sunny skies and with the risk of a passing shower or locally heavy storm. Expect highs from the middle 80s to lower 90s Saturday trending to the upper 70s to middle 80s amid more substantial shower and storm chances early next week. A pattern change, indeed!

Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to Memorial Day weekend with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.