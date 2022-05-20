Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: heat wave slowly relaxing...

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 20, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heat was the focus of two First Alert Action Days Thursday and Friday and we hope you weathered them well! Wilmington, specifically, edged into the 90s for the first time in 2022 on Thursday and netted a new daily record high of a sizzling 95 on Friday. Keep heat precautions top-of-mind in the summer season ahead!

Your First Alert Forecast opens with a hot-but-not-quite-as-hot Saturday under partly sunny skies and with the risk of a passing shower or locally heavy storm. Expect highs from the middle 80s to lower 90s Saturday trending to the upper 70s to middle 80s amid more substantial shower and storm chances early next week. A pattern change, indeed!

Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to Memorial Day weekend with your WECT Weather App.

