American Airlines flight veers off runway in North Carolina

An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)
An American Airlines Boeing 737 (FILE PHOTO)(Source: American Airlines via MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WBTV/CBS Newspath) – An American Airlines flight halted its takeoff from a North Carolina airport and ran off the runway on Thursday because of an apparent mechanical problem.

An airline spokesperson said. No one was hurt.

The spokesperson said American Flight 775, with a crew of six and 172 passengers on board, was departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and headed for Miami International Airport when the pilot stopped the takeoff at around 2:40 p.m.

The Boeing 737-800 ran off the runway, and aerial photos from news outlets showed ruts left in the grass by the airplane’s tires.

Crews were later out on the runway repairing some damage to the pavement, video showed.

WBTV reported the plane was removed from service for a maintenance team to check.

Below is the full statement from American Airlines:

“Shortly after 2:40 p.m. ET, American Airlines flight 775 halted takeoff from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) due to a potential mechanical issue. The aircraft stopped safely and taxied to the gate under its own power where customers deplaned normally. All customers are currently being transferred to another aircraft, which is expected to re-depart for Miami International Airport (MIA) shortly. Safety is our highest priority, and we thank our customers for their understanding.”

