Woman airlifted after golf cart accident in Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old woman was severely injured after falling off of a moving golf cart on Wednesday, May 18.

According to town officials, EMS crews first responded in the early evening after the woman fell off a moving golf cart on Bay Street, off 40th Street. EMS determined it was a severe injury, and she was airlifted for further care. Her current condition is unknown.

This story is developing, we’ll add more details as they are available.

