Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman airlifted after golf cart accident in Sunset Beach

A photo posted following the incident by the Sunset Beach Fire Department.
A photo posted following the incident by the Sunset Beach Fire Department.(Sunset Beach Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old woman was severely injured after falling off of a moving golf cart on Wednesday, May 18.

According to town officials, EMS crews first responded in the early evening after the woman fell off a moving golf cart on Bay Street, off 40th Street. EMS determined it was a severe injury, and she was airlifted for further care. Her current condition is unknown.

This story is developing, we’ll add more details as they are available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.
Kure Beach police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly shooting
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted
The sheriff’s office arrested Salvatore Joseph DeFonte last Thursday after a months-long...
Narcotics suspect linked to nine overdose deaths in New Hanover County

Latest News

A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
Randal Library on a beautiful Spring day on May 16, 2020. PHOTO BY: BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW
UNCW to break ground on Randall Library renovation and expansion
Record number of children in need to receive free bike helmets
James Nicholas Jacobs was arrested on two counts of felony motor vehicle theft.
Columbus County officials locate stolen boat and arrest suspect