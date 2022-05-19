UNCW to break ground on Randall Library renovation and expansion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the William Madison Randall Library Renovation on Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

The renovation will add 80,000 square feet of new building construction and a connecting bridge to expand the library. In the new space, UNCW plans to establish the Center for Southeast North Carolina Archives and History: a collection of archives and a research area dedicated to the region’s past.

The full project is expected to be completed by April of 2024.

Rendering of the UNCW Randall Library entrance rennovations (University of North Carolina Wilmington)

A rendering of the improved event space (University of North Carolina Wilmington)

