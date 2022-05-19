Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW to break ground on Randall Library renovation and expansion

Randal Library on a beautiful Spring day on May 16, 2020. PHOTO BY: BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW
Randal Library on a beautiful Spring day on May 16, 2020. PHOTO BY: BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW(Bradley Pearce | BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the William Madison Randall Library Renovation on Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

The renovation will add 80,000 square feet of new building construction and a connecting bridge to expand the library. In the new space, UNCW plans to establish the Center for Southeast North Carolina Archives and History: a collection of archives and a research area dedicated to the region’s past.

The full project is expected to be completed by April of 2024.

Rendering of the UNCW Randall Library entrance rennovations
Rendering of the UNCW Randall Library entrance rennovations(University of North Carolina Wilmington)
A rendering of the improved event space
A rendering of the improved event space(University of North Carolina Wilmington)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.
Kure Beach police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly shooting
A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted
The sheriff’s office arrested Salvatore Joseph DeFonte last Thursday after a months-long...
Narcotics suspect linked to nine overdose deaths in New Hanover County

Latest News

A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
Record number of children in need to receive free bike helmets
James Nicholas Jacobs was arrested on two counts of felony motor vehicle theft.
Columbus County officials locate stolen boat and arrest suspect
Coastal Horizons Duck Derby (File photo)
20,000 rubber ducks to race for charity at the Coastal Duck Derby