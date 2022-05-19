UNCW to break ground on Randall Library renovation and expansion
Published: May. 19, 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the William Madison Randall Library Renovation on Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m.
The renovation will add 80,000 square feet of new building construction and a connecting bridge to expand the library. In the new space, UNCW plans to establish the Center for Southeast North Carolina Archives and History: a collection of archives and a research area dedicated to the region’s past.
The full project is expected to be completed by April of 2024.
