CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Dow Road will be closed temporarily Sunday, May 22, for the annual Carolina Beach Double Sprint Triathlon.

The section of road between Cape Fear Blvd, and the Kure Beach line will be closed to traffic between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes during this time.

