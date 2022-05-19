Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Saniya Rivers announces transfer over to NC State

Saniya Rivers named top HS basketball player in NC
Saniya Rivers named top HS basketball player in NC
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Ashley High School standout Saniya Rivers announced on Twitter she will play for Wes Moore and the NC State Wolfpack.

Rivers first announced that she would be entering the transfer portal last month, fresh off of winning a national championship.

Previously, Rivers had played in 27 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team as a freshman and had averaged 2.3 points in just under 13 minutes per game.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road
Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.
Kure Beach police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly shooting
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted
The sheriff’s office arrested Salvatore Joseph DeFonte last Thursday after a months-long...
Counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl linked to nine overdose deaths last year

Latest News

Wilmington Riverwalk
First Alert Action Day: Doctors offer tips to beat the heat
The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams (SWAT and Crisis Negotiation) was able to successfully...
Law enforcement responds to report of burglary in Wilmington
(Source: WALB)
Readily available but unregulated: What risks do so-called ‘legal drugs’ pose?
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit personnel discovered over 500 grams of...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation leads to drug bust