Saniya Rivers announces transfer over to NC State

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Ashley High School standout Saniya Rivers announced on Twitter she will play for Wes Moore and the NC State Wolfpack.

Rivers first announced that she would be entering the transfer portal last month, fresh off of winning a national championship.

Previously, Rivers had played in 27 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team as a freshman and had averaged 2.3 points in just under 13 minutes per game.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.