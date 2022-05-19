Law enforcement responds to report of burglary in Wilmington
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement are on the scene of a reported burglary Thursday in Wilmington.
According to Lt. Irving with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a house on Trowbridge St. at around noon.
As of 2:30 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence in the area as the WPD is attempting to make sure the suspect is no longer in the home.
