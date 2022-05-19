Senior Connect
Law enforcement pit fleeing car on Carolina Beach Road

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A large law enforcement presence has pitted a fleeing driver at Carolina Beach Road at the intersection on Cape Boulevard by Burnett Road.

A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective in an unmarked car spotted the vehicle, drove behind and called for a marked unit.

The stolen vehicle reportedly was stopped on Carolina Beach Road and Burnett Road by a pit maneuver.

A male driver and female passenger are currently in custody.

WECT currently has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details are available.

