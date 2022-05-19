Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.
Kure Beach police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly shooting
A car was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction only a few hours ago. A detective...
Law enforcement pit fleeing car on Carolina Beach Road
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted
The sheriff’s office arrested Salvatore Joseph DeFonte last Thursday after a months-long...
Narcotics suspect linked to nine overdose deaths in New Hanover County

Latest News

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Coastal Horizons Duck Derby (File photo)
20,000 rubber ducks to race for charity at the Coastal Duck Derby
Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country
The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
Russia accused of stealing Ukrainian grain