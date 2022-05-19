First Alert Action Day: Doctors offer tips to beat the heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina saw its hottest day of 2022 so far on Thursday, with temperatures climbing above 90 degrees.

Dr. Alyssa Daniel with Novant Health says there are important steps you can take to prevent your body from harmful sunlight including being mindful of reflective surfaces and applying plenty of sunscreen.

“If you could think about a shot-glass-full for your entire body for an average adult size person, that is what you should be using with every application if you’re replying it to the whole body,” said Daniel.

Doctors also caution you to be mindful of your risk to develop skin cancer. According to the CDC, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States.

“Skin cancer can occur on any area of the body that is covered by skin,” Daniel said. “It can occur on the scalp, even in hair bearing areas where hair is covering it. It can occur on mucosal sites so things that are lined by mucus including the inside lining of the eyes.”

Daniel says studies show SPF 30 sunscreen is generally protective from most skin cancers.

While those with darker skin may have a lower risk of skin cancer, Daniel draws attention to the other risks associated with exposure to sunlight.

“Even brown or black skin can get more aggressive sun damage the more that they are exposed,” Daniel said. “So, I typically just say for everyone, for that simple fact, it is useful and helpful to maintain that aspect of skin care.”

Doctors also say you can take steps to protect yourself indoors, too. This means finding sunscreen that can protect against “blue light” that emits from screens like computers, phones, or TVs.

“We know that there’s blue light that emits from most of our electrical devices that have light that’s kind of shining from it,” Daniel said. “And we know that can accelerate aging of the skin. So, a lot of our newer sunscreens are built with tinting, or they’ll say on the packaging that they’re built for UV protection against blue light.”

Click here to find the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.