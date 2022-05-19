Senior Connect
Columbus County officials locate stolen boat and arrest suspect

James Nicholas Jacobs was arrested on two counts of felony motor vehicle theft.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and return a stolen boat to its owner on May 15.

Per a CCSO release, the office first responded to the theft on May 1. Christopher Inman had his 20′ Sunbird boat and trailer stolen from his storage on Whitehall Road.

On May 15, investigators responded to a boat parked near the 1500 block of East Arcadia Road in Bladen County. After identifying the boat, officials were able to return it to Inman.

A couple days later, May 17, officials arrested 31-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs on two counts of felony motor vehicle theft. Jacobs had outstanding warrants from Brunswick County and Whiteville law enforcement, and was given a $103,000 secured bond.

