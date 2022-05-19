Senior Connect
Cape Fear Gardening: The mysteries of carnivorous plants

Cape Fear Gardening: The mysteries of carnivorous plants
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 750 species of carnivorous plants are recognized and one of them is native to the Cape Fear region — the Venus Flytrap.

In this week’s episode of Cape Fear Gardening, the New Hanover County Arboretum’s grounds maintenance supervisor Kevin Castle talks about carnivorous plants as candidates for Endangered Species Day, which is on May 20.

“Venus Fly Traps are considered vulnerable due to habitat loss, fire suppression, and poaching,” said Castle.

Check out the video to find out more about the mysteries of carnivorous plants.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

