Bladen County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation leads to drug bust

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit personnel discovered over 500 grams of...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit personnel discovered over 500 grams of Cocaine and over 500 grams of Marijuana during the search(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Following citizen complaints, an investigation by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics unit led to two arrests and the seizure of narcotics valued at $27,000.

The investigation resulted in the search of a property in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown where investigators found and seized over 500 grams of Cocaine and over 500 grams of Marijuana, according to a news release on the BCSO Facebook page.

Keith Lesane of Elizabethtown and Demond Ballard were arrested and charged.

Lesane was charged as follows:

  • Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine,
  • Trafficking in Cocaine,
  • Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana,
  • Manufacture Marijuana,
  • Maintain Dwelling for Keep/Sell Controlled Substance,
  • Maintain Vehicle for Keep/Sell Controlled Substance

He received a $125,000 secured bond.

Ballard was charged with Possession of Cocaine and received a $1,000 secured bond.

Keith Lesane (left) and Demond Ballard (right) were arrested and charged
Keith Lesane (left) and Demond Ballard (right) were arrested and charged(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

