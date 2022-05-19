Bladen County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation leads to drug bust

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Following citizen complaints, an investigation by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics unit led to two arrests and the seizure of narcotics valued at $27,000.

The investigation resulted in the search of a property in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown where investigators found and seized over 500 grams of Cocaine and over 500 grams of Marijuana, according to a news release on the BCSO Facebook page.

Keith Lesane of Elizabethtown and Demond Ballard were arrested and charged.

Lesane was charged as follows:

Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine,

Trafficking in Cocaine,

Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana,

Manufacture Marijuana,

Maintain Dwelling for Keep/Sell Controlled Substance,

Maintain Vehicle for Keep/Sell Controlled Substance

He received a $125,000 secured bond.

Ballard was charged with Possession of Cocaine and received a $1,000 secured bond.

Keith Lesane (left) and Demond Ballard (right) were arrested and charged (Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

