Bladen County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation leads to drug bust
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Following citizen complaints, an investigation by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics unit led to two arrests and the seizure of narcotics valued at $27,000.
The investigation resulted in the search of a property in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown where investigators found and seized over 500 grams of Cocaine and over 500 grams of Marijuana, according to a news release on the BCSO Facebook page.
Keith Lesane of Elizabethtown and Demond Ballard were arrested and charged.
Lesane was charged as follows:
- Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine,
- Trafficking in Cocaine,
- Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana,
- Manufacture Marijuana,
- Maintain Dwelling for Keep/Sell Controlled Substance,
- Maintain Vehicle for Keep/Sell Controlled Substance
He received a $125,000 secured bond.
Ballard was charged with Possession of Cocaine and received a $1,000 secured bond.
