2022 high school graduation plans

CAPE FEAR REGION, N.C. (WECT) - As the end of the school year approaches, high school students and families look forward to graduation ceremonies. Dates, times and locations are as follows:

Pender Early College

Monday, May 23, 2022, 6:30 p.m. – Wilson Center (Cape Fear Community College). Limited seating available.

Pender High School

Thursday, May 26, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – Pender H.S. football field*

Heide Trask High School

Thursday, May 26, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – Heide Trask H.S. football field*

Pender Innovative Learning Academy

Thursday, May 26, 2022, 3:00 p.m. – Cape Fear Middle School gym. Limited seating available.

Topsail High School

Thursday, May 26, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – Topsail H.S. football field. Tickets required for admission (each student receives eight tickets).

*Inclement weather date: May 27, 2022 for all outdoor ceremonies in Pender County. Depending on weather forecast, all ceremonies on rain date will take place at either 9 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the relevant school site.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.