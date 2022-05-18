Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman brings home baby fox, mistaking it for kitten

A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.
A woman in California mistook this baby fox for a kitten, police said.(Rocklin Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLIN, Calif. (CNN) - A woman in California recently took in a baby fox that she thought was a needy kitten.

Police say they got a call from a concerned family member. Animal control responded to the call and confirmed it was a baby fox, also known as a kit.

They took it to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue where it can be properly cared for.

Rocklin police posted a photo of the kit on their Facebook page and gave instructions on what to do if you come across orphaned or injured wildlife.

They said to check for wildlife rehabilitation resources on your local humane society’s website. You should also keep the animal in a dark, quiet, mildly warm place away from other animals and children before getting it to a rehab center.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Peter Frank
Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidates take part in a town hall.
NHC Commission chair Olson-Boseman loses bid for reelection
The community gathers together in Bladen County in honor of Dr. Beatty.
Neighbors in Bladen County rally together after Dr. Antonia Beatty’s death
Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary

Latest News

Coastal Horizons Duck Derby (File photo)
20,000 rubber ducks to race for charity at the Coastal Duck Derby
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
Mehmet Oz is one of the Republican primary candidates for the Senate locked in a race too early...
Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race still too close to call; Mastriano wins gov nod
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test