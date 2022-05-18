Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilson Center given $15,000 grant to support dance ensemble

The National Endowment for the Arts gave a $15,000 award to the CFCC’s Wilson Center to support...
The National Endowment for the Arts gave a $15,000 award to the CFCC’s Wilson Center to support the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble.(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Endowment for the Arts gave a $15,000 award to the CFCC’s Wilson Center to support the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble.

Part of the MOVE! Dance Series, the ensemble’s residency at the Wilson Center goes beyond the stage. Besides a ticketed performance at the Wilson Center, the group’s Four Journeys project includes workshops and masterclasses for college students and a multi-day residency at New Hanover County Schools.

“The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies,” said National Endowment of the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Peter Frank
Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidates take part in a town hall.
NHC Commission chair Olson-Boseman loses bid for reelection
The community gathers together in Bladen County in honor of Dr. Beatty.
Neighbors in Bladen County rally together after Dr. Antonia Beatty’s death
Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary

Latest News

Ronald Young Crabtree
Silver Alert issued for man possibly headed to Wilmington
Coastal Horizons Duck Derby (File photo)
20,000 rubber ducks to race for charity at the Coastal Duck Derby
We spoke with Josie Barnhart, Dorian Cromartie, Veronica McLaurin-Brown and Ed McMahon
Candidates set their sights on the general election following primary election wins
Incumbent Cutler wins Pender Co. sheriff primary
Incumbent Cutler wins Pender Co. sheriff primary