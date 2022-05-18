Wilson Center given $15,000 grant to support dance ensemble

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Endowment for the Arts gave a $15,000 award to the CFCC’s Wilson Center to support the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble.

Part of the MOVE! Dance Series, the ensemble’s residency at the Wilson Center goes beyond the stage. Besides a ticketed performance at the Wilson Center, the group’s Four Journeys project includes workshops and masterclasses for college students and a multi-day residency at New Hanover County Schools.

“The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies,” said National Endowment of the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.