Two major sports events return to New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Annual Seaside Soccer Classic and the Beach Wrestling National Championships are returning to New Hanover County May 21-22, 2022.

The 28th Annual Seaside Soccer Classic involves over 3,000 players, 150 coaches, 100 referees, and accompanying family members, and takes place at several soccer fields in New Hanover County during the May 21-22 weekend.

The tournament, hosted by the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC, is a competitive event for 190 teams with players ages 9–19 years old.

The 2022 Beach Wrestling National Championships takes place near the Carolina Beach Boardwalk and includes around 200 participants in eight different age divisions.

The event is hosted by USA Wrestling and provides “a fun, safe, and exciting opportunity for both competitors and spectators” per the news release. It is also a Beach World Championships qualifier for two divisions.

“The U.S. Beach Nationals is a qualifier for U.S. athletes seeking to wrestle at the 2022 U17 and U20 Beach World Championships in Constanta, Romania on September 23-24,” said Director of Communications & Special Projects of USA Wrestling Gary Abbott in the news release. “This year’s U.S. Beach Nationals is the first event of the soon-to-be-announced 2022 U.S. Beach Tour of America.”

President and CEO of Wilmington & Beaches Convention and Visitors Center Kim Hufham said this is great news for the area in the wake of the pandemic.

“We are excited to welcome sports events and tournaments back to Wilmington and our island beaches after a two-year gap due to the pandemic,” said Hufham. “Hosting tournaments provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase the destination to families who are traveling from strong visitor feeder markets. We hope the athletes and their families enjoy their visit and return for future tournaments and family vacations.”

