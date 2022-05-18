Senior Connect
Traffic Alert: Lane shift in place on Market Street

A lane in the 2100 block of Market Street will be closed for several hours Wednesday for an...
A lane in the 2100 block of Market Street will be closed for several hours Wednesday for an emergency water repair.(CFPUA)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane in the 2100 block of Market Street will be closed for several hours Wednesday for an emergency water repair.

“The outermost eastbound lane of Market Street is closed to traffic between South 21st Street and Borden Avenue,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Traffic will be shifted into the inner eastbound lane. Westbound traffic on Market Street is not impacted.”

The lane shift is expected to be in place until approximately 8 p.m. Crews are making emergency repairs to a CFPUA water service line.

