Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

State championship dreams still alive for five area baseball teams

Five area baseball teams have advanced into the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs, and are...
Five area baseball teams have advanced into the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs, and are two wins away from playing for state championships.(WCJB)
By Jon Evans
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A handful of area baseball teams have advanced into the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs, and are just two wins away from playing for state championships.

The South Brunswick Cougars are the highest remaining seed among the southeastern North Carolina schools still alive. The Cougars are 21-3 on the season, and the second-seeds in the 3A bracket. They will host #6 West Carteret in a fourth round matchup on Friday, May 20.

In the 2A bracket, fourth-seeded Whiteville will put a 20-3 record on the line in a fourth-round home playoff game against #8 Roanoke Rapids. Heide Trask High School is also alive in the 2A playoffs, and will travel to 15th-seed North Lenoir on Friday night.

Tenth-seed East Columbus travels to #3 Bear Grass Charter School in a 1A fourth round game on Friday. In the 4A playoffs, #24 Topsail comes off a win over top-seeded New Hanover Tuesday night and will play at #13 Fuquay-Varina in the fourth round, also on Friday.

Winners in these fourth round games will move into the Final Four of their classification. Those regional games are scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.

Click here to follow the NCHSAA playoff schedule.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Peter Frank
Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidates take part in a town hall.
NHC Commission chair Olson-Boseman loses bid for reelection
The community gathers together in Bladen County in honor of Dr. Beatty.
Neighbors in Bladen County rally together after Dr. Antonia Beatty’s death
Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary

Latest News

Nina de Gramont: UNCW professor lands on NYT Best Seller List with Agatha Christie novel
Columbus County Sheriff's Office
SRO on administrative leave following altercation between high school students
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
Person badly burned, airlifted from fire at Chadbourn motel
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel (Source: Phillip Britt)