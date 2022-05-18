State championship dreams still alive for five area baseball teams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A handful of area baseball teams have advanced into the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs, and are just two wins away from playing for state championships.

The South Brunswick Cougars are the highest remaining seed among the southeastern North Carolina schools still alive. The Cougars are 21-3 on the season, and the second-seeds in the 3A bracket. They will host #6 West Carteret in a fourth round matchup on Friday, May 20.

In the 2A bracket, fourth-seeded Whiteville will put a 20-3 record on the line in a fourth-round home playoff game against #8 Roanoke Rapids. Heide Trask High School is also alive in the 2A playoffs, and will travel to 15th-seed North Lenoir on Friday night.

Tenth-seed East Columbus travels to #3 Bear Grass Charter School in a 1A fourth round game on Friday. In the 4A playoffs, #24 Topsail comes off a win over top-seeded New Hanover Tuesday night and will play at #13 Fuquay-Varina in the fourth round, also on Friday.

Winners in these fourth round games will move into the Final Four of their classification. Those regional games are scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.

Click here to follow the NCHSAA playoff schedule.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.