SRO on administrative leave following altercation between high school students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A School Resource Officer has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation following an altercation between two students at South Columbus High School on May 17, 2022.

According to a news release from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation “became physical” between the students during lunch. An SRO intervened and escorted one student from the cafeteria.

The CCSO released the following statement:

I, Sheriff Greene, received a message that the student’s mother called the office concerning the incident. She expressed concerns about the School Resource Officer’s interaction with her son. I returned the mother’s call and promptly called District Attorney Jon David and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. I requested that the NCSBI initiate an investigation. This is normal procedure when a law enforcement officer utilizes use of force in the performance of his duties, and the use of force is questioned. This procedure allows for due process and transparency, ensuring that an unbiased and thorough investigation is completed. The NCSBI will collect information and present the factual evidence collected to the District Attorney’s Office for review. Additionally, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal investigation to ensure proper policy and procedures were followed. The School Resource Officer has been removed from his assignment and is on administrative duties while the investigation is carried out.

An investigation is underway by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.