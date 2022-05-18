Silver Alert issued for man possibly headed to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Morrisville Police Department for a man possibly headed to Wilmington.

Ronald Young Crabtree is 56 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a yellow shirt and cream colored shorts with blue shoes. His car is a 2011 Bronze Subaru Outback with a North Carolina License Plate.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Morrisville Police Department at 919-469-4012.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.