Silver Alert issued for man possibly headed to Wilmington

Ronald Young Crabtree
Ronald Young Crabtree(Morrisville Police Departmnet)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Morrisville Police Department for a man possibly headed to Wilmington.

Ronald Young Crabtree is 56 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a yellow shirt and cream colored shorts with blue shoes. His car is a 2011 Bronze Subaru Outback with a North Carolina License Plate.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Morrisville Police Department at 919-469-4012.

