Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ready-to-bloom century plant draws visitors to Kure Beach

This agave plant, also known as a century plant, is drawing an unusual number of visitors to...
This agave plant, also known as a century plant, is drawing an unusual number of visitors to this Kure Beach neighborhood.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - People are flocking to Kure Beach -- but not for the ocean views like you might expect. In fact, the attraction people are hoping to see is a couple of blocks off the oceanfront.

“It’s amazing how many people are stopping by,” said David Hall, who helped plant the agave 20 years ago. “Wish I could charge a nickel for each one of them!”

Whether you call it agave, century plant or “giant asparagus,” it’s drawing crowds to this corner of Kure Beach on 3rd and I Avenues.

“Well my dear friend and next-door neighbor Max [Cockman] planted this 20 years ago and it has grown,” said neighbor Tim Holbrook. “Much to our surprise in the last two to three weeks, she has grown three or four feet a day.”

Holbrook posted the plant to Facebook where it quickly took off. Since then, the plant gets visitors every day. Holbrook suggested giving it a name. That’s when Cockman suggested “Beulah,” after his grandmother.

Beulah is about to bloom for the first and last time. Agave plants live for about 25 years and only bloom once. After that, it dies to make room for its offspring growing underneath.

“People drive by every day, stop and park and take their pictures with it,” said Holbrook. “I’m so grateful that this little plant that Max named after his grandmother Beulah has brought the community together.”

Beulah is expected to blossom in late June or early July. When it does, the neighborhood plans to celebrate.

“The plan is to have a street party, grill asparagus and maybe someone will bring tequila,” said Holbrook.

In the meantime, these neighbors will continue enjoying the view of this 20-foot spectacle.

“I think it’s special and I can see why other people think it’s special and I’m glad they’re coming to look at it,” said Hall.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Peter Frank
Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidates take part in a town hall.
NHC Commission chair Olson-Boseman loses bid for reelection
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted
Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary

Latest News

Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off U.S. 74/76.
Planning Board approves development of 1,800 new homes near Leland
The 7th Annual Coastal Duck Derby returns to the Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park on Friday, May...
20,000 rubber ducks to race for charity at the Coastal Duck Derby
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect arrested for producing counterfeit pills...
Narcotics suspect linked to nine overdose deaths in New Hanover County
Victoria Gore is hoping to purchase an incubator for her classroom through DonorsChoose, an...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants an incubator for classroom