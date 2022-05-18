Planning Board approves development of 1,800 new homes near Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A planned development may soon bring nearly 2,000 new families to the Leland area.

Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off U.S. 74/76. Those homes include rentals, single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and multi-family units. The project has drawn a number of concerns from community members about both infrastructure and flooding.

Despite those concerns, the Brunswick County Planning Board gave it the green light at Tuesday’s meeting. Still, they’re moving forward with caution.

“This is a property that’s got some significant flood zones,” said principal planner Marc Pages. “That’s one of the reasons why the planning board went and said, ‘well, we want even a higher standard of stormwater.’ That’s why the ponds will be constructed to address that 100-year storm event.”

That’s just one of the planned developments approved at the meeting Tuesday night. There’s another development coming to Leland that would add 128 single-family homes along Mt. Misery Road. Two other new developments in Bolivia and Calabash were approved at the meeting as well, along with an expansion of the Ruffins River Landing development in Supply.

It will likely be some time before construction begins on those neighborhoods. Before developers can move forward, there are still a number of things they need to cross off their to-do lists.

“They’ve got to get all necessary permits to begin,” said Pages. “They have to get a traffic impact analysis done, their floodway or a flood study. Usually, before you even see construction of the first one — it’s usually at least a year.”

