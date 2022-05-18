Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Planning Board approves development of 1,800 new homes near Leland

Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off U.S. 74/76.
Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off U.S. 74/76.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A planned development may soon bring nearly 2,000 new families to the Leland area.

Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off U.S. 74/76. Those homes include rentals, single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and multi-family units. The project has drawn a number of concerns from community members about both infrastructure and flooding.

Related: Malmo Loop Road residents concerned about infrastructure

Despite those concerns, the Brunswick County Planning Board gave it the green light at Tuesday’s meeting. Still, they’re moving forward with caution.

“This is a property that’s got some significant flood zones,” said principal planner Marc Pages. “That’s one of the reasons why the planning board went and said, ‘well, we want even a higher standard of stormwater.’ That’s why the ponds will be constructed to address that 100-year storm event.”

That’s just one of the planned developments approved at the meeting Tuesday night. There’s another development coming to Leland that would add 128 single-family homes along Mt. Misery Road. Two other new developments in Bolivia and Calabash were approved at the meeting as well, along with an expansion of the Ruffins River Landing development in Supply.

It will likely be some time before construction begins on those neighborhoods. Before developers can move forward, there are still a number of things they need to cross off their to-do lists.

“They’ve got to get all necessary permits to begin,” said Pages. “They have to get a traffic impact analysis done, their floodway or a flood study. Usually, before you even see construction of the first one — it’s usually at least a year.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Peter Frank
Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidates take part in a town hall.
NHC Commission chair Olson-Boseman loses bid for reelection
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted
Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary

Latest News

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect arrested for producing counterfeit pills...
Narcotics suspect linked to nine overdose deaths in New Hanover County
Victoria Gore is hoping to purchase an incubator for her classroom through DonorsChoose, an...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants an incubator for classroom
Police say that 55-year-old John Allen Garisto was fatally shot by William Henry Bennett, 61,...
Kure Beach police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly shooting
The sheriff’s office arrested Salvatore Joseph DeFonte last Thursday after a months-long...
Narcotics suspect linked to nine overdose deaths in New Hanover County