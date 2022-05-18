Senior Connect
Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe

Some mothers are donating extra breast milk to other mothers in need during the formula shortage. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - As stores struggle to stock baby formula, Nestlé is loading up planes full of supplies in the Netherlands and Switzerland to send to the U.S.

The company is focused on its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA and Alfamino brands, saying they serve a “critical medical purpose” because they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies.

Nestlé was already importing both of these formulas, but now it’s expediting shipments.

It’s also running formula factories at capacity and has accelerated product availability to retailers, online sellers and hospitals for the most vulnerable.

In the meantime, the Biden administration says it is stepping up it coordination with the industry to try to address the shortage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

