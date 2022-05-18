Narcotics suspect linked to nine overdose deaths in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect arrested for producing counterfeit pills is responsible for several overdose deaths in the area.

The sheriff’s office arrested Salvatore Joseph DeFonte last Thursday after a months-long investigation. During a search of the property near Snow’s Cut Bridge, investigators say they found over 1,000 pills DeFonte had been selling as oxycodone. In reality, Lt. Jerry Brewer says DeFonte made the pills mostly from fentanyl.

Investigators believe pills from that batch resulted in nine overdose deaths in 2021 alone. Brewer hopes that serves as a wake-up call for those struggling with addiction.

“It’s unfortunate that people are hooked on drugs,” said Lt. Brewer. “In New Hanover County, we have a lot of places they can go to get help and we would hope that they go and get that help so they don’t fall victim to someone like him who has created deaths in New Hanover County.”

Right now, DeFonte faces drug charges. Brewer says that as the investigation continues, he could be charged in connection to those overdose deaths as well.

Although this arrest is a big win for the county, there’s still an ongoing problem with fentanyl in the community.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen the introduction of fentanyl or synthetic fentanyl from overseas or other places,” said Brewer. “You don’t know the quantity, you don’t know the quality, you don’t know how potent it is and they really don’t care because they’re just trying to sell a drug. We’ve had hundreds of deaths over the last decade due to fentanyl.”

