Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported twenty-one year old Kyle David Webb missing as of May 18.

Webb is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 100 pounds with long red hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of flames on his left wrist.

He was last contacted on May 7 and he frequents the South College Road and Wilshire Boulevard area.

Anyone with information should call 910-343-3609.

