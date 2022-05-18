Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Man reported missing by WPD
Man reported missing by WPD(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported twenty-one year old Kyle David Webb missing as of May 18.

Webb is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 100 pounds with long red hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of flames on his left wrist.

He was last contacted on May 7 and he frequents the South College Road and Wilshire Boulevard area.

Anyone with information should call 910-343-3609.

