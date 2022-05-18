Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kure Beach police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly shooting

Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.
Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.(Carlos Flores | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Police Department released the identities of two men who died during a shooting incident Tuesday.

Police say that 55-year-old John Allen Garisto was fatally shot by William Henry Bennett, 61, just before 3 p.m.

Officers say Bennett then went into his residence. They then heard a single gunshot come from the home. Bennett was found deceased.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Peter Frank
Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidates take part in a town hall.
NHC Commission chair Olson-Boseman loses bid for reelection
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted
Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary

Latest News

New pizzeria Cugino Forno set to open downtown
New pizzeria Cugino Forno set to open in Soda Pop District
Wilmington Hammerhead youth teams win state championships (Source: Wilmington Hammerheads youth)
Two major sports events return to New Hanover County
Chicken incubator
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants an incubator for classroom
An explosion was heard across the street from the motel at 4:30 Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted