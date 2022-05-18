Kure Beach police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly shooting
May. 18, 2022
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Police Department released the identities of two men who died during a shooting incident Tuesday.
Police say that 55-year-old John Allen Garisto was fatally shot by William Henry Bennett, 61, just before 3 p.m.
Officers say Bennett then went into his residence. They then heard a single gunshot come from the home. Bennett was found deceased.
