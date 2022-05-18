Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New pizzeria Cugino Forno set to open in Soda Pop District

New pizzeria Cugino Forno set to open downtown
New pizzeria Cugino Forno set to open downtown(Cugino Forno)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Downtown’s newest pizzeria, an authentic Italian-style pizza-bakery called Cugino Forno, is set to open at 1020 Princess Street by June 1.

The opening in the Soda Pop District will mark Cugino’s fifth location in North Carolina and the second one developed next to a Hi-Wire Brewing, an Asheville-based company. Cugino Forno has already invested $500,000 in outfitting a 4,000 square-foot space for the location and will create 12 part-time and full-time jobs once opened.

The new restaurant will also allow guests a chance to watch the staff making their pizzas in the kitchen from their seats.

“Everything happens in the front of the house. The whole show happens right in front of your eyes,” Joseph Ozbey, one of three cousins who are the creative minds behind Cugino Forno, stated in a recent release. “You can see our staff working in the kitchen; you can see the ovens and the fire. And that’s what makes us really unique because you can see who’s actually making your pizza.”

Cugino Forno uses ingredients from Italy and cooks its pizzas in 7,000-pound, wood-fired, Italian ovens that are hand-crafted from the sand and stone of Mount Vesuvius.

The menu will consist of ten different pizzas, three specialty salads and house-made dressings only found at Cugino Forno, and gelato.

For more information or to reach the developers, interested parties can contact Christina Haley, the VP of marketing and business outreach, by email here or call 910-998-7744.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort...
Two dead after shooting incident in Kure Beach
Peter Frank
Former middle school band teacher found guilty of sex crimes with student
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners candidates take part in a town hall.
NHC Commission chair Olson-Boseman loses bid for reelection
RAW VIDEO: Fire destroys Chadbourn motel
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted
Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary

Latest News

Wilmington Hammerhead youth teams win state championships (Source: Wilmington Hammerheads youth)
Two major sports events return to New Hanover County
Chicken incubator
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants an incubator for classroom
Witnesses reported a large police presence at the north end of Kure Beach off Fort Fisher Blvd.
Kure Beach police release identities of victim, suspect in deadly shooting
An explosion was heard across the street from the motel at 4:30 Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Chadbourn motel fire ruled accidental; one person badly burned, airlifted