New pizzeria Cugino Forno set to open in Soda Pop District

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Downtown’s newest pizzeria, an authentic Italian-style pizza-bakery called Cugino Forno, is set to open at 1020 Princess Street by June 1.

The opening in the Soda Pop District will mark Cugino’s fifth location in North Carolina and the second one developed next to a Hi-Wire Brewing, an Asheville-based company. Cugino Forno has already invested $500,000 in outfitting a 4,000 square-foot space for the location and will create 12 part-time and full-time jobs once opened.

The new restaurant will also allow guests a chance to watch the staff making their pizzas in the kitchen from their seats.

“Everything happens in the front of the house. The whole show happens right in front of your eyes,” Joseph Ozbey, one of three cousins who are the creative minds behind Cugino Forno, stated in a recent release. “You can see our staff working in the kitchen; you can see the ovens and the fire. And that’s what makes us really unique because you can see who’s actually making your pizza.”

Cugino Forno uses ingredients from Italy and cooks its pizzas in 7,000-pound, wood-fired, Italian ovens that are hand-crafted from the sand and stone of Mount Vesuvius.

The menu will consist of ten different pizzas, three specialty salads and house-made dressings only found at Cugino Forno, and gelato.

For more information or to reach the developers, interested parties can contact Christina Haley, the VP of marketing and business outreach, by email here or call 910-998-7744.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.