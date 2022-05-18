Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants an incubator for classroom

Teacher needs $257 in donations to buy incubator for classroom
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of life’s greatest lessons -- how lives are created from an egg. A teacher at Williams Township is hoping to give her students an up close look at a life cycle. Victoria Gore is hoping to purchase an incubator for her classroom through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My students get so excited when we learn about life cycles, " Gore said. “It is amazing to see how my students light up when they learn how animals can change and look so different during their life cycle.”

Gore is calling her project “Happy Peeps.” That’s because the incubator she’s hoping to purchase will give her students a bird’s eye view of how chickens are hatched. She’s counting on donations from the community.

“They are so smart and with your help, I would love to give them this hands-on experience to watch and be a part of the life cycle of chickens. I believe this will help my students get a better understanding of how the life cycle works and how the chickens develop from a small egg into a small chick,” she said.

Gore needs $257 in donations to buy the incubator. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChose will purchase the incubator and deliver it to the school.

If you would like to donate to Gore’s project, click here.

