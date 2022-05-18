Candidates set their sights on the general election following primary election wins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the winner’s of this year’s NHC primary elections visited the WECT studio to reflect and look forward following the big day.

Veronica McLaurin-Brown advances to NHC School Board primary election

We spoke with Veronica McLaurin-Brown after she won a spot in the 2022 school board general election

“It’s the opportunity for me to pay it forward for the many blessings I’ve had. And also to celebrate all those teachers in my life that helped me to be where I am,” McLaurin Brown said.

Josie Barnhart advances to NHC School Board primary election

We spoke with Josie Barnhart following her win in the NHC School Board primary election

“I’m a proud mom and a proud volunteer in our public schools system,” Barnhart said. “I’m always one to ask ‘how can I help?’ and I want to be a part of the change I want to see.”

Dorian Cromartie advances to NHC School Board general election

We spoke with Dorian Cromartie following his win in the NHC School Board primaries

“Our children are the most important here in New Hanover County. They’re the future,” Cromartie said “We have to make sure that we have internships and vocational training and trade schools available to everyone at a earlier age.”

Incumbent Ed McMahon advances to NHC Sheriff general election

We spoke with Ed McMahon following his win in the NHC Sheriff's Office primary elections

“We can always be better, we should never be satisfied,” McMahon said. “If it’s important to you, I want it to be important to me.”

