20,000 rubber ducks to race for charity at the Coastal Duck Derby

Coastal Horizons Duck Derby (File photo)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th Annual Coastal Duck Derby returns to the Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park on Friday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Participants can adopt a rubber duck for $5 to race down the lazy river alongside nearly 20,000 other ducks. The event itself is free to anybody and welcomes children and adults.

The person who adopted the winner of the Duck Derby will receive a Hawaii vacation including the cost of flights and six nights at the Fairmont Orchid. Other raffles, games and activities will also be held during the event.

Funds raised by the event will go to funding Coastal Horizons, and you can adopt a duck at the Coastal Duck Derby website.

“Thanks to the generosity of Jungle Rapids who opens their doors to us each year, the annual Duck Derby raises approximately $100,000 and helps fund Coastal Horizons’ Crisis Intervention Services,” said CEO and President of Coastal Horizons Margaret Weller-Stargell in a release.

