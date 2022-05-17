Senior Connect
Three-time world BMX champion, Ryan Nyquist will lead a new Olympic Development Academy Program

Having spent more than 22 years in the sport and also coached the U.S. team and the 2020 Summer Olympics Ryan Nyquist is now taking on a new project .
By Daniella Hankey
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington native Ryan Nyquist is a three time world champion in BMX.

Nyquist lived and trained in Greenville, North Carolina for years. That’s where he met his wife and together they moved their three boys to Wilmington in 2018.

Nyquist will be taking his BMX skills and starting a new partnership called the Olympic Development Academy program. The program helps young children who have a passion for BMX riding and creates a path for them to get to the Olympics.

The academy takes place at the Woodward camp at the east coast facility in Pennsylvania, and also the west coast facility in California. The program focuses on children between the ages of seven and 17.

Nyquist said this helps focus on their skills to become a top level competitor.

You can learn more information about the program by visiting the Woodward website here.

