Ten area teams still alive for high school baseball and softball state championships

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly a dozen squads from southeastern North Carolina are still alive and playing for North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball or softball state championships.

Third round games in both sports are scheduled for Tuesday, May 17. Top-seeded New Hanover will host #24 Topsail in one 4A baseball contest, while 10th-seeded Hoggard will travel to take on the second-seeds in Pinecrest.

In 3A action, #2 South Brunswick will host a third round contest against 26th-seeded Croatan. North Brunswick, seeded 21st, will be on the road to Winterville to take on #6 South Central.

The Whiteville Wolfpack will be home for a third-round game in the 2A bracket, hosting #12 St. Pauls, while #30 Heide Trask will be on the road at sixth-seed South Granville. The East Columbus Gators are seeded tenth in 1A, and will host #18 Tarboro in a third round game.

A pair of teams from Columbus County remain alive in the NCHSAA softball playoffs. Seventh-seeded East Columbus travels to #2 Vance Charter in a 1A game, while #8 South Columbus will be on the road to face the top-seeded Washington Pam Pack in 2A.

Fans can click here to follow the baseball brackets and click here to follow the softball brackets.

