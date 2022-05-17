Seven candidates vying for two spots on New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The race is on for two seats on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

Seven candidates will face off against their own party where just two candidates from both the Republican Party and Democratic Party will move on to the November Primary Election. There are four Republicans and three Democrats hoping to get through the May primary.

As New Hanover County continues to see unprecedented growth, major issues like development, the use of money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and taxes are all things on the minds of candidates and voters.

For the Democrats, two incumbents and one newcomer will face off.

Julia Olson-Boseman is the sitting chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners. She was a practicing attorney for years before her retirement in 2021. One of Boseman’s top priorities she addressed is dealing with the rapid growth in the county, and lowering taxes. At a candidate forum earlier this month Boseman addressed her goal to drop property taxes by $.05 to get to a revenue neutral tax rate.

Travis Robinson is a retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy with 29 years of law enforcement experience and has lived in New Hanover County 1977. Some of his priorities include affordable housing, healthcare, job growth, and beach nourishment projects.

Rob Zapple is a sitting county commissioner and has served in his role for several terms. He was first elected in 2014. “Zapple is a licensed General Contractor, residential and commercial builder, and owner of Rob Zapple Design and Build Inc,” according to his county bio. Zapple’s priorities include managing growth, protecting quality of life by addressing concerns like clean water and protecting the beaches and river, ensuring safety, and growing the economy.

For the Republican Party, there are four candidates. Two of them will make it to the November primary.

Joe Irrera is a retired Marine who served for 30 years and also has 20 years of experience in the private sector proving expertise in “sales, operations, training, marketing, and management,” according to his candidate’s page. Irrera’s priorities include public safety and health, smart growth, and stewardship.

Harry Knight is retired from the commercial nuclear fuel industry. He says his priorities are education, the budget, taxes, housing, infrastructure and the environment. Knight has spoken out against tax increases and believes in order to address the housing shortage in the county infrastructure should be accelerated in order to keep up with demand.

LeAnn Pierce is the former Mayor of Carolina Beach, she was the first female mayor elected in 2019. She is also a small business owner and has served on both the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) and the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority (TDA). Pierce is fiscally conservative and says she wants to ensure businesses are free from over-regulation. Clean water, taxes, economy and jobs, and providing clean water and environment are all issues Pierce says she wants to address if elected.

Tom Toby is a retired firefighter who wants to ensure taxes are lowered for county residents and to make sure individual liberties are protected. Toby is also advocating for helping small businesses and not imposing any more restrictions or regulations on them.

